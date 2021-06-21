Monday, June 21, 2021

Delta of Sickness

The delta variant doesn't appear to be any more death or sick making, and two doses of vaccines (though not necessarily one) seem to combat it, but a third wave is growing in the UK, one of the most vaccinated places in the world.
The transmission of the more contagious delta variant in the United States could spur a fall surge in coronavirus infections if only 75 percent of the country’s eligible population is vaccinated, former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said Sunday.
And the US is a big country with, unlike the UK, huge regional variations in vaccine uptake.
by Atrios at 11:00