Delta of Sickness

The delta variant doesn't appear to be any more death or sick making, and two doses of vaccines (though not necessarily one) seem to combat it, but a third wave is growing in the UK, one of the most vaccinated places in the world.
The transmission of the more contagious delta variant in the United States could spur a fall surge in coronavirus infections if only 75 percent of the country’s eligible population is vaccinated, former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said Sunday.
And the US is a big country with, unlike the UK, huge regional variations in vaccine uptake.