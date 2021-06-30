Kamala Harris’ chief of staff has effectively shut out several of the vice president’s longtime political and business world allies as the Biden administration contends with several challenges, including battles over voting rights and the border, according to people familiar with the matter.That this is presented as a problem, that these people run to a journalist to say something about it, that no one thinks, "ah, yes, these are probably precisely the types of people, people who run to the press with their nonsense, that the VP might want to stay away from."
Harris has not been returning phone calls to people who have considered themselves members of her inner circle, including donors and people who supported her Senate and White House runs, according to some of the people with knowledge of the situation.
Entitlement
When my friend becomes Vice President, I will assume that I might have to go through someone to get in touch.
by Atrios at 08:30