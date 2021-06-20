In The Heights

I suppose it's
likeable enough if you like that sort of thing, but I wish someone could make a contemporary movie musical that doesn't edit the choreography/dance scenes like an 80s music video or a Michael Bay film. It was especially galling as they clearly spent an immense amount of time/money doing very elaborate large crowd dance scenes which can barely be seen. Re-edit that thing.
I'm not even particular interested in dance (it's fine, just not what I'm there for), but if you're going to do it...