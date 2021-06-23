Monkey's Paw

Eric Adams, who ran for mayor of New York City on a message intensely focused on issues of public safety, emerged on Tuesday with a substantial lead in the Democratic primary, but fell well short of outright victory in a race that will now usher in a new period of uncertainty.
With 82 percent of the results in, Mr. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, was the first choice of 31.6 percent of those who voted in person on Tuesday or during the early voting period, as New Yorkers chose a leader to steer the city’s reopening and economic recovery.
(Yang 4th on initial voting count, conceded).
.@ericadamsfornyc “I’m going to promise you in one year, one year, you’re going to see a different city.” Promises economic development, Bitcoin, self-driving cars, renewed businesses.— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) June 23, 2021