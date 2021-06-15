Nonsense and Sensibility

The thing LIBERALS would not give OUR GREAT PRESIDENT credit for is that before Covid, the economy was doing "great," at least a great as the American economy, as structured, can do, and the first taste of full employment was hitting wallets.
Maybe providing full communism isn't the answer, but squishy moderates should at least deliver on squishy moderate stuff. Better make sure things feel good to people in November 2022, whatever it takes. Filling up the time by dodging an endless stream of tan suit stories and tributes to the glorious bipartisan goal of doing nothing probably isn't enough.
I have yet to see the "infrastructure week" jokes aimed at Biden, but maybe it's time....