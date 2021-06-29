I don't know why "if you're double vaccinated you can feel pretty safe about returning to normal life but it can't hurt to take some extra precautions for a bit longer, so wearing masks in stores and similar for a bit longer could be a big help" was seen to be an unpalatable message.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health backtracked on its Covid guidelines Monday, “strongly” recommending masking in all indoor public places, due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Any little thing which slows the spread helps.