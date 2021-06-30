I'm not predicting bad things, but I don't think people get that cases are shooting way way way up in the UK, one of the most vaccinated places on Earth.
Hospitalizations and related measures, and of course deaths, are not going up nearly as fast as would be expected based on pre-vaccination reality, which is cause for optimism! It is mostly young people getting it, who are largely not yet vaccinated. Vaccines might be outrunning it... enough.
But, again, unlike the US, there aren't geographic areas with low vaccination rates. They're basically evenly spread.