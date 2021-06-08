Paid Liars

One really has to have a brain adjustment to deal with this, and having it be the cultural norm that you experience for decades must have a corrosive effect on your ability to discern bad faith actors from good faith ones, as you spend most of your time suppressing that.
There are good faith do-gooder activists/lobbyists, but they're on the same moral and ethical footing as the liars. You know, guy who wants to stop global warming who works for $60K per year is just the same as the army of lawyer/lobbyists from Exxon.