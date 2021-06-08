Tuesday, June 08, 2021

Powerless

I don't have the one quick trick that Biden can use to make senators do what he wants them to do. I don't think he can Give A Soaring Speech or Call Them Into His Office and just make things magically happen.

But I also don't think any assertion that the President of the United States is the most powerful guy on the planet and therefore might have some legitimate, noncorrupt, perfectly legal way of Doing Things And Influencing People, is what the Smartest Boys On The Internet would call "Green Lanternism" back when there was a supermajority of Democrats in the Senate.

Lots of carrots, some sticks, and perfectly legal executive authority to achieve, if not precisely Goal X, Goal X' which is pretty good, also, too, in many cases (often even better!).

by Atrios at 08:30