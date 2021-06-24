REPUBLICANS HATE THE TROOPS

I don't support going down that road, precisely, becuase you can't fight the brand. Republicans LOVE TROOPs and Democrats HATE TROOPS and it's pushing a boulder up a mountain to try to reverse that.
An angry Laura Ingraham says she’s totally outraged over General Milley after she suggests withholding funding to the military pic.twitter.com/wApq1qytRV— Acyn (@Acyn) June 24, 2021
HOWEVER, Democrats do have a good brand that they forget. Similarly, our good friends on the other side of the aisle have an absolue shit brand. Run into that and take every opportunity to point out when the Republicans, for example, want women and kids to die.