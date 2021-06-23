Sorry, Boomers

I re-watched the movie Yesterday over the last couple of nights. I saw it on an airplane around when it came out. I actually think The Beatles are great and while not a MEGAFAN can reasonably do well in a lyric contest/dance off/whatever.
Still... While it certainly wasn't its intention, the movie made it a bit too clear that however great (pioneering, innovative, later ripped off, whatever) they were, those songs don't hold up quite as well as some people think they should!
The movie itself was flawed (meaning, I think it could've been pretty great, but wasn't), but more than that... the basic premise that upon seeing that movie, The Kids Today would have their minds blown by the music was...not correct.
Good stuff, but...