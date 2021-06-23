The Illiberal Libs Gave Us No Choice

A common sentiment back in the glorious warbloggers days was, "It will be a shame when we have to kill all the libs, for freedom. So sad, but they will give us no choice one day." All the FREE SPEECH WARRIORS will say similar about this stuff.
TALLAHASSEE — In his continued push against the “indoctrination” of students, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation that will require public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs and viewpoints to support “intellectual diversity.”