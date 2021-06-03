Thursday, June 03, 2021

The Puke Funnel

There's scarier right wing media stuff, but "tan suit" stories that get catapulted from the fever swamps into the mainstream media are just part of every daily news cycle, when a Dem is president, especially. For a long time, Drudge was America's Assignment editor, and whatever nonsense he was pushing at 1:30 would be on CNN by 4. Every day. Twitter killed Drudge's power, but Twitter performs a similar if more decentralized function.

But it isn't Drudge or Twitter, really, it's shitty journalists and producers who just love this shit.

