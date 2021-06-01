“We did our part to stop SB 7,” tweeted state Rep. Erin Zwiener (D). “Now we need Congress to do their part.”
“State lawmakers are holding the line,” tweetedstate Rep. James Talarico (D). “Federal lawmakers need to get their s--- together and pass the For The People Act.”
In an interview, Martinez Fischer said that national leaders need to rise to the occasion.
“Breaking quorum is about the equivalent of crawling on our knees begging the president and the United States Congress to give us the For the People Act and give us the John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” he said.
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
They Have Done Their Duty. Go Ye And Do Yours.
Might be a good idea.
by Atrios at 09:36