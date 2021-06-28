I've probably been guilty of being more sanguine about climate change than I should have been, at times. Not that I've been in denial, just that there's a difference between something which is merely "horrifyingly expensive" and "horrifyingly catastrophic." I've leaned a little bit towards it being more the former. Bad, but not lots of people suddenly dying bad.
Not saying that's the correct view, of course, and "horrifyingly expensive" is also a major problem. People can be a bit flippant, I think, talking about Miami, for example, being under water in a few years... Will it be?