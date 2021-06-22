I don't like posting about the last guy much, but as more and more stories come out about the horrors we *didn't know about at the time*, it's important to remember that in a second term, all the things he wanted to happen but for whatever reason couldn't make happen, would have happened. The barriers and the few "grownups" would have all disappeared.
But my point isn't about the horrors of a Trump second term, it's that while the next Republican president might not be quite as special as Trump, restraints on their presidency will not be in operation, either.