Vaccine Resistance

More than 150 health-care workers who did not comply with a Houston-based hospital system’s vaccine mandate have been fired or resigned, more than a week after a federal judge upheld the policy."Having to get vaccinated" is something many people are familiar with, as they have children, even if they don't remember their own childhoods.
The AZ risk are real, but that isn't offered in the US and the other vaccines seems fine? Some people think authorities overreacted to the J&J shot risks, but I think "showing they would take risks seriously" was a decent call. And yet...