WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s independent inspector general opened an investigation on Friday into the decision by federal prosecutors to secretly seize the data of House Democrats and reporters as investigators hunted down who was leaking classified information early in the Trump administration.An alternative approach is, "if you agree this abuse of power is acceptable, we're going to use it on you, assholes."
At the same time, top Senate Democrats demanded that the former attorneys general Jeff Sessions and William P. Barr testify publicly before Congress about the leak investigations, including about subpoenas issued to tech companies in 2017 and 2018 for the records of at least a dozen people tied to the House Intelligence Committee. The senators vowed to “vigorously investigate” and called on Republicans to join them.
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Why I'm Giving Bill Barr The Benefit Of The Doubt
Democrat brain is "we must have an investigation and issue a report," not, "we must put these fuckers in jail for their crimes." Doesn't do any good to tell the child the stove is hot if each time he touches it he doesn't get burned.
