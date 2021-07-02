Lawyers and representatives for the Trump Organization dismissed the criminal charges against the company as prosecutorial overreach Thursday, but legal experts contacted by NBC News said the company and its chief financial officer are in serious legal jeopardy.Maybe that's presented as, "an 'i' wasn't dotted correctly on page 7 of the subpoena thus MAH RIGHTS HAVE BEEN VIOLATED" but....
"Obviously, prosecutors have to prove everything they say, but some of the things in the indictment — there's just no legal defense for it," said Daniel Shaviro, a professor of taxation at NYU Law.
Friday, July 02, 2021
But, Your Honor, My Clients Are Very Very Rich
That's the defense, baby!
