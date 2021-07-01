Thursday, July 01, 2021

Copaganda Go Boom

As far as I can tell, the LAPD invited a bunch of press to impress them with a big "controlled" detonation of fireworks, it didn't go so well, and they quickly starting tweeting nonsense about what happened to try to cover their asses.
A major explosion in South Los Angeles on Wednesday evening damaged homes and injured 17 people, including police officers, as a bomb squad attempted to safely detonate improvised explosive devices that had been seized from a home along with about 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.
Hey guys come watch us blow up a bunch of fireworks!!! OH SHIT!! OH WE MEAN IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICES LIKE SOME TERRORIST SHIT NOT OUR FAULT.
by Atrios at 09:30