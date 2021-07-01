Copaganda Go Boom

A major explosion in South Los Angeles on Wednesday evening damaged homes and injured 17 people, including police officers, as a bomb squad attempted to safely detonate improvised explosive devices that had been seized from a home along with about 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.Hey guys come watch us blow up a bunch of fireworks!!! OH SHIT!! OH WE MEAN IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICES LIKE SOME TERRORIST SHIT NOT OUR FAULT.
wow good thing you kept everyone safe from those fireworks by combining them all together into a vintage Bat Man mega-bomb and blowing it up in the middle of a neighborhood— PeterDavies (@PeterMDavies80) July 1, 2021