Don't See How Donnie Two Scoops Wriggles Out Of This One

The Trump Organization — former president Donald Trump’s eponymous business empire — and a longtime senior executive have been charged in what New York state prosecutors alleged was a 16-year tax fraud scheme, marking the first criminal legal exposure that Trump has faced since leaving office.
Trump was not personally charged, but the prosecution of his company and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg signaled a massive escalation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and New York state attorney general’s office of their investigations into Trump and his financial affairs. Whether Trump will ultimately end up facing criminal charges remains unclear; the district attorney’s office said earlier in the day that the investigation remains “active” and “ongoing.”
Breaking: Trump Org and its CFO indicted on *15* counts including:— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) July 1, 2021
Tax Fraud
False Statements
False Filings
False tax Instruments
Falsifying Business Records https://t.co/yx5IOTVPYC