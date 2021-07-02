Free Elder Care

But more importantly, one House seat usually doesn't matter much, and Clyburn's is safe in any case. NOT THE SAME.
As SCOTUS ends term, I asked @WhipClyburn if he hopes Breyer retires. He said no, noting their similar ages.— Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) July 1, 2021
"Who am I to tell somebody to retire?...I feel fine. I'm still able to play 18 holes in the morning, 18 holes in the afternoon and have a little libations for lunch."
The absurdity of these people looking at what happened with RBG and being like, hey, cool, let's roll the dice again.
World won't burn until after they're dead, and plenty of time for 36 holes per day before that.