Friday, July 02, 2021

Free Elder Care

Clyburn (and many of his peers) doesn't need a nursing home, but who would give up a free staff who take care of most of your needs for a barely-show job? But more importantly, one House seat usually doesn't matter much, and Clyburn's is safe in any case. NOT THE SAME.

The absurdity of these people looking at what happened with RBG and being like, hey, cool, let's roll the dice again.

World won't burn until after they're dead, and plenty of time for 36 holes per day before that.

by Atrios at 09:30