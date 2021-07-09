Sure why not.
The Boring Company would offer rides in Teslas to hundreds of people a day for $5-8 per person, the city's leaders have said before. A similar ride in an Uber would cost about $10 per trip at current prices, according to Uber's ride price estimator.
"This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion," Mayor Dean Trantalis said Tuesday night, announcing the plan, though the costs to the city were initially undisclosed. He said other firms will have 45 days to submit competing proposals.