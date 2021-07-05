I Am So Tired Of Arguing With You People

Even supposedly sensible people decided at some point, "We're vaccinated, LET'S GOOOOOOO!", and while I am not advocating strong legally mandated restrictions, the Sensible Opinion seems to currently range from, "TAKE YOUR MASK OFF YOU LIBERAL WOKESCOLD," to "welp, nothing we can do anymore, why bother."
That it's only about the unvaccinated, and those are all (supposedly) just Trumpkins so fuck'em, is part of this, of course.
"Listen to the science!!!" say people who don't.
Vaccinated people still get covid and can still spread it. Younger adults and teens certainly get it, and many of them are still not fully vaccinated+2 weeks even if they want to be. The Delta variant is very contagious. Long covid is real and teens get it too.
Anyway, just how do you think this is happening?