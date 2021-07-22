Independence Day

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention struck a new tone of urgency on Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic, warning that the United States is “not out of the woods yet” and is once again at a “another pivotal point in this pandemic” as the highly infectious Delta variant rips through communities with low rates of vaccination.I just don't get that after living with it for all this time, supposedly smart people don't get the basics:
The warning from the director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, during a briefing by members of the White House Covid-19 response team, was a marked shift from just weeks ago, when President Biden threw a big Fourth of July party on the South Lawn of the White House to declare independence from the virus.
* Wearing a mask is not a big fucking deal
* Every little bit helps
* Vaccinated people can still get infected, especially with the Delta variant, and can spread it even if they're relatively asymptomatic
* Once you tell vaccinated people to take their masks off, there go the masks
* Did I say every little bit helps?
There was at least a month warning from the UK experience which should have been heeded.