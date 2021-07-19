Nobody Listens To Atrios

Similarly dismayed is Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. Last summer, he watched cases in the United States spike, particularly in the Sun Belt, after what he felt was a premature end to spring restrictions. This summer, he is not surprised by the rise in infections across a country where many people haven’t gotten their shots and have returned to pre-pandemic behavior.As I keep saying, I'm not advocating to keep everybody locked down, just that we shouldn't have encouraged people to return to coughing into each other's mouths as a greeting. You can have normal life and take minor easy precauations, like masks in stores.
“It’s like we’ve been to this movie several times in the last year and a half, and it doesn’t end well. Somehow, we’re running the tape again. It’s all predictable,” Collins said.
Every little bit helps even if these things are inconsistent! Maybe "wearing masks in supermarkets but not restaurants" doesn't make much sense, but again, every little bit helps! It can be the difference between an exploding case load and a shrinking one!