Saturday, July 03, 2021

Obvious In Retrospect

FSD 9 is supposed to be Tesla's "THIS TIME WE MEAN IT THE CARS DRIVE THEMSELVES" and apparently it's hard. Realize he's been promising this is coming any day for years (and charging people for it).

But forget the con man, remember all the marks who bought it in the press and everywhere.

by Atrios at 10:58