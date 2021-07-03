FSD 9 is supposed to be Tesla's "THIS TIME WE MEAN IT THE CARS DRIVE THEMSELVES" and apparently it's hard. Realize he's been promising this is coming any day for years (and charging people for it).
Haha, FSD 9 beta is shipping soon, I swear!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021
Generalized self-driving is a hard problem, as it requires solving a large part of real-world AI. Didn’t expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect.
Nothing has more degrees of freedom than reality.
But forget the con man, remember all the marks who bought it in the press and everywhere.