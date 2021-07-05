Oh No They're Bringing Out The Big Guns

Every time there's a big right wing freak out about something, the initial assumption by many is that they're on to something, they've got us now, it's time to run, for the defensive crouch, for the apologies, for the repudiation of allies.
Deep in the heartland, everyday Americans forgotten and ignored by coastal elites and the pundit class are taking a stand in defense of the values that really matter: freedom, family, and critical race theory. https://t.co/yM079DDqFD— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) July 5, 2021
Related to this, it's because the centrist dipshits generally agree with the freakout, even if they don't admit it, and write endless "maybe they have a point, must listen to their concerns" pieces. Oh no the libs have gone too far now with their [checks notes] concerns about racism and acknowledgment of the fact that slavery once existed in this great country (this is not CRT, but this is what the freakout is about)!
Most of the time, it's actually the wingnuts who are being obviously absurd.