RIP Dawn Foster

Bit distressed because my friend Dawn Foster passed away
. She was a journalist/columnist/writer in various venues, including for awhile in The Guardian, before she was purged along with most of their lefties (They purged them generally, but purged her specifically for angering the wrong people with this column)
.
I met her in London about 10 years ago, and we kept in touch regularly since, mostly her explaining the dumb stuff of UK politics to me and me the same for US politics for her. Great, smart, funny person.