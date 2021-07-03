A sprawling ransomware attack that hit hours before the beginning of the July Fourth holiday weekend has already affected hundreds of business and is likely to hit many more, researchers said.Took awhile to find the "killer app" - the useful use - for cryptocurrencies. (The article doesn't specify, but I assume so).
On Saturday morning, information technology company Kaseya confirmed it had been hit by a “sophisticated cyberattack” on its VSA software — a set of tools used by IT departments to manage and monitor computers remotely. The company said only around 40 customers had been hit.
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Sounds Bad
Ban shitcoins.
by Atrios at 12:44