Saturday, July 03, 2021

Sucking

For god knows what reason I was thinking about Tommy Friedman's Suck On This reason for the Iraq war. Due to supposedly have done journalism in 1978, or whenever, Tom Friedman was supposed to be a very knowledgable guy about The Middle East. Roll the tape:
We needed to go over there, basically, um, and um, uh, take out a very big stick right in the heart of that world and burst that bubble, and there was only one way to do it.

...

That Charlie was what this war was about. We could've hit Saudi Arabia, it was part of that bubble. We coulda hit Pakistan. We hit Iraq because we could. That's the real truth.

Due to some guys in "that world" doing something, we had to take out our big, um, stick, right, stick, and smash the fuck out of something somewhere anywhere in this world.

Sure it's incredibly racist! And immoral! And unlikely to achieve anything good for so many obvious reasons! One is "that world" is REALLY REALLY BIG! As Air Miles knows because he's flown over it 734 times.

This map is on the internet so it must be true.

The bottom one is Saudi Arabia. The one above that is the one that got to suck on it. To the right Iran. And THEN you get to Pakistan (and Afghanistan), off the edge.

The point I'm trying to make is it's like saying, well, some assholes in Denver did something, so maybe we'll bomb Mexico, or Montreal! Whatevs! That'll show them!

It's a big world.

by Atrios at 14:24