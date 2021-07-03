We needed to go over there, basically, um, and um, uh, take out a very big stick right in the heart of that world and burst that bubble, and there was only one way to do it.Due to some guys in "that world" doing something, we had to take out our big, um, stick, right, stick, and smash the fuck out of something somewhere anywhere in this world.
That Charlie was what this war was about. We could've hit Saudi Arabia, it was part of that bubble. We coulda hit Pakistan. We hit Iraq because we could. That's the real truth.
Sure it's incredibly racist! And immoral! And unlikely to achieve anything good for so many obvious reasons! One is "that world" is REALLY REALLY BIG! As Air Miles knows because he's flown over it 734 times.
This map is on the internet so it must be true.
The point I'm trying to make is it's like saying, well, some assholes in Denver did something, so maybe we'll bomb Mexico, or Montreal! Whatevs! That'll show them!
It's a big world.