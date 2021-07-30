The ratio of English hospital beds occupied with Covid-19 patients to Covid-19 cases two weeks ago is at its lowest level ever again, just 0.12. Literally a tenth of its peak during the Winter outbreaks. pic.twitter.com/Q8SsEijGtt— Mike Bird (@Birdyword) July 30, 2021
Friday, July 30, 2021
The Good News
UK (delta infested before the US) covid cases are falling and at least stabilizing, and while hospitalization numbers did unsurprisingly climb, they didn't climb very much relative to the number of caeses Vaccines seem to be effective enough against severe illness, and for whatever reason delta seems to be fizzling out.
by Atrios at 11:44