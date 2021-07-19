The Greatest TImes Of Their Lives

There were moments when a set of journalists were at the absolute center of the universe. They were living history, they were history. It was exciting. They were important. It was happening and they were at the center of it and it was about THEM.
We're all human and we all have things go to our heads and drive us a bit crazy sometimes. Especially if you're relatively young and suddenly thrust into it. I actually get that part.
What I don't get is the complete lack of reflections after the fact. After the high has passed.
Or the jaded senior editors who are supposed to curtail these impulses who don't.
Oh shit we done fucked up. Ah, well, another million dead. Bygones.