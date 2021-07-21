The Real Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Was Just The Friends We Made Along The Way

Over the years we've witnessed numerous bipartisan "gangs" and every single time the Republicans steal the lunch money from the Democrats. Sometimes this is probably just a show, the Dems involved are happy to give the Republicans what they want. But quite often I think these are seemingly lonely (mostly) guys who relish the opportunity to have a few extra lunches and meetings with their pals and an opportunity to feel special for a few weeks.
You don't have to be a bit nuts to be a House or Senate member (you do have to be nuts to want to be president), but the jobs do attract some nutters. A certain kind of social weirdo who crave a bizarre kind of attention. Think Lindsey Graham. Not saying the Dems I am thinking of are like him in all ways, but in some.