Saturday, July 24, 2021

Why Not Both?

The NYT loves to publish the worst people in the world.
It isn't that I am demanding mask mandates everywhere, but this absurd representation of masking - even voluntary - as some sort of extreme encroachment on freedum has been a problem all along.

Reader, her friends were not vaccinated. They should have been of course, but the consistent thing is fuck everyone but me and mine.
by Atrios at 09:00