America's Worst Democrats

His/their schtick is not popular.
A good window into all of this is provided by Rep. Susan Wild. She is one of the Democratic “frontliners” and faces a tough reelection campaign in her district outside Philadelphia.I bet this gang of wankers is confused, as this type of behavior usually leads to them being portrayed as The Only Responsible Democrats In Washington (Or Anywhere), portrayed as heroes. The True Sons and Daughters Of Joseph Lieberman. Not going as it's supposed to.
In an interview, Wild was blunt about the folly of the conservative Democrats, who are led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey. Wild said their strategy has become “stupid" and that it’s “time to fold.”
This is revealing in a larger way, because Wild once agreed with the thinking of the conservative Democrats. They want an immediate stand-alone vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate. They hope to present this as a big win right now, without it getting entangled with the politics of the larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.