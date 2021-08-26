A federal judge in Michigan has ordered that Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and seven other attorneys who filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election be disciplined, calling the suit “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”
Thursday, August 26, 2021
But I Thought It Was Unconstitutional To Criticize Lawyers
Many many lawyers were out there getting very very mad that people were trying to put social pressure on lawyers involved with the (post-)election stuff when they were the Yale grads at the most respectable Republican law firms (club members, the lads). Then they got a bit quiet and I realized it's constitutional to criticize lawyers as long as they aren't part of the club. As it is in everything.
