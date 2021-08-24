Very few political reporters actually listen to what "the people" have to say, and come at these type of things with a pre-scripted narrative they slot some quotes into. Don't know why their publications bother with the travel budgets.
The other frustrating thing is, of course, that they spent four years focusing on the support for an unpopular president, instead of his critics and victims.
Dave's joking and Marin County isn't really representative of Biden' s support, but if they ever do start the Biden "Diner Safaris," they will focus on wealthy white people in fancy places because, well, that's The Narrative.
President's approval rating below 50%. You know what that means: Trips to Biden Country to ask Biden voters why they still support him.— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 23, 2021
Googling "diners" in Marin County brb
(Dave actually does actually talk to voters and listen to them).