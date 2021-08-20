Friday, August 20, 2021
How To Talk To Your Anti-Vax MAGA Relatives
Joke, but the people who love to dish out this advice clearly have never actually tried to seriously engage someone who has mainlined a bunch of racist and other conspiracy theories. With apologies to Tom Friedman, I had a cab driver the other day who started spouting some absolutely insane stuff to me and really there's no way to have a conversation with someone that requires you saying, "Actually, everything you just said is factually false. Just because you saw it on Youtube doesn't make it true." Nodding and smiling with the people have to engage with, whether cab drivers (temporarily) or family members (with you for life, somewhat), is the best you can do.
by Atrios at 09:00