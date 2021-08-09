I'll Be At The Adult Table, Right?

Lots of talk about white guy confidence and entitlement these days, but the amazing thing, to me, is the kind of entitlement that leads people to believe that when they throw out democracy and institute their preferred theocratic fascist dictatorship (Rod Dreher's vision, which he will admit, Ross Douthat's, which he won't), that the illiberal forces they've unleashed won't quickly bayonet them in the gut.
A reasonable thing for the billionaires to believe. Not their lickspittles who will have to keep pleasing their fickle insane masters.