Let Them All In

A simple measure of how much people actually give a shit about the people (or WOMEN AND GIRLS) of Afghanistan is how open they are to taking refugees. The US is a big country and we could take a few million easy and it would barely be noticed most places. That would be a big program requiring resources and organization, but Joe MAGA wouldn't be too likely to bump into one of these furriners.
I'm not a particularly generous person. I'm not offering to house anybody. But if they buy up all the other houses on my block and fill them up with people from Afghanistan, that's fine with me.