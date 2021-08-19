Lying Ghouls

Afghanistan was a nuisance that got in the way of their true exciting plan, Iraq, and until about 12 days ago almost none of these people could even name the (ex-)president of Afghanistan. And while I don't like the rhetoric about the people of Afghanistan being "unwilling to fight," or whatever, that the guy fled the country with $200 million bucks in his socks at the first opportunity does say quite a bit about what "we" had built there. Expecting people to get killed for corrupt leaders like that is more than a little ridiculous. Yes there are broader implications.