Dumb people who like to think they're smart because they read a nonfiction business-themed bestseller from the airport book stand once per year, oh and Obama's guy Cass Sunstein, were very enamored of this idea (also the Tories in the UK). As far as I can tell, it's a very original and deep insight that you can sometimes get people to do what you want them to do without forcing them to, especially if those people are middle class and white and don't tell me what to do, mom!
Uber, but for management, or something.
So, maybe in language those people can understand: it's fine to remove masks mandates, but why the insistence on nudging (hah, there I said it!) people to rip theirs off even if they wanted to wear them?
The smart play was to remove the mandates, to the extent that they existed, but used your special Sunstein Superpowers to NUDGE people to wear them anyway.