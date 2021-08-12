Only 468K To Go

Too busy for a DEEP DIVE into the latest census report
(a lot going on there), so I'll keep to the local: Philadelphia population hit a peak of 2.07 million in 1950, declining to 1.52 million in 2000. It inched up barely the next decade, and has now EXPLODED to 1.6 million.
Notable if only because I'd say the general belief for decades, which drove both state and city policy, was that managed decline of the residential population was inevitable and irreversible. Will the last one out turn off the lights!