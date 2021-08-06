HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, an 11-month-old girl from the Houston area had to be airlifted to Temple because no pediatric hospitals in Houston would accept her as a transfer patient.
"She needed to be intubated immediately because she was having seizures," said Patricia Darnauer, the administrator for LBJ Hospital. "We looked at all five major pediatric hospital groups and none [had beds] available."
Friday, August 06, 2021
Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated
If your point in saying this is that if you get vaccinated you probably won't go to the hospital or die, you are correct, but it conveys a broader sense that this is now mostly about personal consequences for bad decisions, and no that is not the case. Some people can't get vaccinated, and some people are going to have a hard time getting needed medical care (for covid or otherwise) in places with high case numbers.
