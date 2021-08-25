Push Polled

They tried as hard as they could to get the "right" answer, and still couldn't!
Morning Consult/Politico poll today:— Sam Stein (@samstein) August 25, 2021
Do you believe the U.S. should still withdraw its military presence in Afghanistan if it means it creates an opening for Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups to establish operations in Afghanistan?
45% — still withdraw
40% — don’t withdraw
Would you support withdrawing the troops from Afghanistan if it meant your dick would fall off? 45% yes/40% don't know.