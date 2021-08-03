Republicans Will Be Republicans

Democrats have never been very good at playing the outrage game (you can be genuinely outraged and also understand that it requires a skilled player), but they barely even bother to try anymore. I get it. How many times per day can you rush to the cable news cameras to point out that they did a big racism, again, or whatever? But cable news is largely going to be their team rushing to the cameras with their outrage, or your team with yours.
A possible correct view is none of this matters, and all cable news outrages are ridiculous. But that requires every congressional office shutting off the cable news that is running 24/7 in all of them, because whether they admit or not, watching "your guys" get hammered has an impact on how you behave.