The pandemic has reached another crisis stage. The number of new infections in Florida continues its record-breaking spike, with an average last week of more than 21,600 per day, the third consecutive weekly record. Deaths also spiked recently, and Florida had 15,441 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Friday, the highest level of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.High hospitalizations are there because a significant number of not-young people are unvaccinated.
Young people can get sick, too, of course, just less likely to be severe.