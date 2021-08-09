Human activity is changing the Earth’s climate in ways “unprecedented” in thousands or hundreds of thousands of years, with some of the changes now inevitable and “irreversible”, climate scientists have warned.The other entitled fantasy that is bonkers is the Elysium fantasy. The billionaires can probably enjoy their dictatorship, but I'm not sure about a civilization ending catastrophe. I suppose with a bit of very smart planning they can survive for awhile, but it won't be all that much fun, will it?
Within the next two decades, temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, breaching the ambition of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and bringing widespread devastation and extreme weather.
Sounds Bad
Where are we in the "no need to do anything about this/too late to do anything about this" discourse cycle?
