Sounds Bad

All above my pay grade, but "we" semi-regularly have near-water shortages that don't ever quite happen, but any one of them would be absolutely catastrophic if they do. The water flows until it doesn't
.
BOULDER, Colo. — Low water in the Colorado River’s largest reservoir triggered the first-ever federal declaration of a shortage on Monday, a bleak marker of the effects of climate change in the drought-stricken American West and the imperiled future of a critical water source for 40 million people in seven states.